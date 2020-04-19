CrypticCoin Trading 67% Lower Over Last Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 65.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $235,779.27 and $3,879.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 67% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00646057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00136039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00078758 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001638 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

