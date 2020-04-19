CryptoPing Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $181,900.58 and approximately $65.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.02742973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00226195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

