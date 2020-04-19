CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of CTS worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 518.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $691.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $115.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CTS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.