CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. 928,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,170 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,364 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

