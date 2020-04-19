Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

CMI stock traded up $4.14 on Friday, reaching $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,178. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

