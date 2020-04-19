CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.13% of CVD Equipment worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

