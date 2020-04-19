CyberMiles (CMT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.46 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Bithumb and Koinex. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00598422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047500 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005856 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007494 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDCM, Binance, Koinex, Tokenomy, Bibox, Bithumb, IDEX, DragonEX, OKEx, BCEX, Huobi, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

