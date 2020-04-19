DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

PLNT stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,254.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 313,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after buying an additional 306,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

