DAEX (DAX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, DAEX has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

