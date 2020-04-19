Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.41. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dana by 311.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.