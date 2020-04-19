DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $75,337.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, SWFT, txbit.io and Bitmart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.04509905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013959 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008745 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, txbit.io, STEX, Bitmart and SWFT. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.