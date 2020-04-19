Dash (DASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $879.10 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $746.56 million and approximately $879.10 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $79.03 or 0.01101671 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Tidex, B2BX and C-Patex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00060748 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00185404 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000761 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,447,067 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Coinhub, BitBay, Liqui, COSS, BTC Trade UA, Trade By Trade, Coinrail, Upbit, B2BX, Bisq, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Livecoin, Bitinka, Crex24, Coinbe, Bittylicious, Koineks, ZB.COM, Bitsane, Braziliex, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, Coinsuper, WEX, LocalTrade, CEX.IO, Bit-Z, CoinEx, C-Patex, SouthXchange, Iquant, ACX, Ovis, Negocie Coins, Coinsquare, Bleutrade, Mercatox, Bitbns, TradeOgre, OKEx, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, Bithumb, ABCC, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Coinroom, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Kuna, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Kraken, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance, Bibox, Instant Bitex, xBTCe, Bitfinex, HBUS, YoBit, Exrates, Coindeal, BitFlip, C-CEX, Indodax, C2CX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Waves Decentralized Exchange and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

