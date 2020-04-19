DaTa eXchange Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

