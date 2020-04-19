DATA Trading Up 4% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, DATA has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, DDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. DATA has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $69,902.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.98 or 0.02730772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00225259 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, UEX, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

