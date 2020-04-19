Datawallet (DXT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 100.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $286,730.52 and approximately $11.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 121.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.16 or 0.02801238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227393 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex, Exmo and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.