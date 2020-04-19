Datum (DAT) Market Cap Hits $677,577.79

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx. Datum has a total market capitalization of $677,577.79 and $12,249.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02764811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

