DecentBet Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. DecentBet has a market cap of $194,641.34 and approximately $324.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.02724304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.