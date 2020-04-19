Delphy Reaches Market Cap of $457,515.48 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $457,515.48 and approximately $104.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02779422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00225502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

