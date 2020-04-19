Dent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $205,358.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, BitForex and Lykke Exchange. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $205,358.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02759920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Lykke Exchange, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Coinrail, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Fatbtc, Allbit, FCoin, Liquid, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

