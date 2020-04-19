DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,636,000 after buying an additional 1,178,062 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after purchasing an additional 796,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,197,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

