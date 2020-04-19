Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 28.3% in March

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Deswell Industries stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deswell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.