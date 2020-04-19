Deutsche Bank Upgrades Copa (NYSE:CPA) to “Buy”

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Santander raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE CPA traded up $5.70 on Friday, hitting $49.83. 867,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. Copa has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.