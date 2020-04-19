DeVault Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $48,362.80 and approximately $54.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 242,923,760 coins and its circulating supply is 203,040,561 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.