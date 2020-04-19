Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) versus Leafbuyer Technologies (NYSE:LBUY) Head to Head Contrast

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and Diamond S Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75

Diamond S Shipping has a consensus price target of $18.30, indicating a potential upside of 62.67%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Diamond S Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $1.79 million 3.95 -$6.55 million N/A N/A Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million 0.78 -$9.31 million $0.36 31.25

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamond S Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Diamond S Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -299.52% -359.33% -139.28% Diamond S Shipping -1.61% 1.09% 0.60%

Summary

Diamond S Shipping beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

