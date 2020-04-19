Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

