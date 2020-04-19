Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.04514839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005318 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.