Digital Gold Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.67 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $54.62 or 0.00761568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $630,655.08 and approximately $21.67 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.02755005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00224927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,546 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars.

