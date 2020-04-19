Digiwage Price Up 31.5% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market cap of $16,993.07 and approximately $6.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00323392 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00420567 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014873 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 364.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006707 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005151 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.