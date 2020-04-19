DigixDAO Price Tops $34.41 on Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $34.41 or 0.00479384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui and IDEX. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $68.82 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.02772040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00225362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031731 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Livecoin, AirSwap, Binance, Cobinhood, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitbns, IDEX, BigONE, Bancor Network, OKEx and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

