Dimension Chain Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $26.94 million and $559,124.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00032023 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011977 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

