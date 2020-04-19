Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce sales of $440.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $435.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.62 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $266.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $599.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.