Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.52 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce sales of $440.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $435.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.62 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $266.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $599.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply