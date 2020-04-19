DMarket (DMT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. DMarket has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $145,556.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, DMarket has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.14 or 0.02738488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

