DNB Asset Management AS Acquires New Shares in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.42% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,209,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,243,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

ARCE stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. Arco Platform Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

