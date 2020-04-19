DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,290 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 69,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.