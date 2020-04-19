DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $499,415,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 926.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 813,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 3,000.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,753,000 after acquiring an additional 561,340 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Global Payments by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after acquiring an additional 453,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.