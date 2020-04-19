DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.67 Million Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 933,544 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

