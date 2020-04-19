DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $218,917,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $91,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

