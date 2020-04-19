DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.