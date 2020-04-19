DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 405,315 FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 405,315 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.93% of FutureFuel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 4,909.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.81.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This is a boost from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

