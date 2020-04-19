DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.