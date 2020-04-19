DNB Asset Management AS Sells 18,773 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in eBay by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

