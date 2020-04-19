DNB Asset Management AS Sells 20,967 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.