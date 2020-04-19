DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,776 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $196.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.55.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

