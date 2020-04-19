DNB Asset Management AS Sells 289,230 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,490 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 289,230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $115.15 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $581,932.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.