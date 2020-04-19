DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

PCAR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

