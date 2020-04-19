Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 3,556,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $182.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $183.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

