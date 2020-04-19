Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of DOV traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.49. 887,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,450. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

