Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of RDY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. 313,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,865. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,346,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,562 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.