DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $105.85 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.77.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

