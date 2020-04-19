Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,512. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean M. Flatt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DCO traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.84. 118,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

